Police get creative with Twitter hashtags, Bollywood dialogues

Police departments across the country are turning to Twitter to connect and engage with the people, create awareness, promote initiatives, and ensure calm during lockdown.

According to Twitter India, police departments across the country are creating engaging and humane content by using a variety of tools such as tweet chats, hashtags, images and videos, accompanied with wit and humour.

While Bengaluru Police is running a campaign called #ArrestCorona, Mumbai Police is using Bollywood dialogues to create awareness on Covid-19 during lockdown.

Quoting Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Command Centre) of Bengaluru Police, a Twitter India statement said: “Bengaluru City Police has started #ArrestCorona campaign on Twitter through which we are spreading awareness, busting myths, and spreading cheer by way of publishing positive stories in our Hero of the Day series.”

In one of the tweets, Mumbai Police tweeted a meme inspired from the Bollywood film Stree, to urge people to not step out on the streets. Mumbai police tweaked the dialogue from the 2018 movie — ‘O stree, kal aana’ — to ‘O corona, kabhi mat aana’.

Public engagement

Anyesh Roy, DCP, CyPAD (Cyber Prevention, Awareness and Detection Centre) of Delhi Police, said that the department has intensively used Twitter to connect with the citizens in real-time, dispel rumours and misinformation, share information about various initiatives, and receive feedback on various policing related issues.

SoS received on Twitter and other social media platforms have helped Delhi Police reach out to each and every needy person across the city and provide timely assistance in the form of dry rations, food, medical emergency, etc, he said.

Twitter India said that UP Police’s tweets show the department’s efforts to reach out to the public with witty and visually engaging content.

It also added that the Kerala Police has carved a niche on Twitter, with its funny videos and feel-good tweets about the daily activities attempting to raise the spirits of the locals.