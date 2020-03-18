News

Pradeep Yadav is MD, Chennai Metro

Updated on March 18, 2020

Senior IAS officer Pradeep Yadav today assumed charge as Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited. Only on February 2, the State government transferred Yadav, who was then education secretary, to the handlooms, textiles and khadi department.

Yadav has replaced Pankaj Kumar Bansal, who was holding the post for over six years as CMRL Managing Director. Bansal has been posted as Commissioner of Land Administration.

On February 23, the CMRL Employees’ Union, which is affiliated to the CITU, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, alleging that the CMRL management is not listening to their views on implementing labour welfare acts.

