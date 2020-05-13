News

Preethika Balaji assumes charge as FLO Chairperson

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on May 13, 2020 Published on May 13, 2020

Preethika Balaji, Director, Appscomp Widgets Private Limited has assumed charge as Chairperson of FLO (FICCI’s women’s wing) Coimbatore Chapter, for the year 2020-21

The other office bearers are Ritisha Nivedha, Senior Vice Chairperson, Dharma Subramanian - Vice Chairperson, Chithra Ravi-Secretary, Sangeeta Chetan – Joint Secretary, and Suguna Ravichandran -treasurer

