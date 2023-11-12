Project management powered by digital transformation has become a pivotal force driving the nation’s progress across social, economic, and national security landscapes, Tessy Thomas, Scientist and former Director General, DRDO, said.

She inaugurated the annual project management conference ‘Waves 2023’ organized by the Project Management Institute (PMI), Kerala Chapter.

A seamless merging of strategic planning with cutting-edge digital technology accelerates our project timelines, enhances resource utilization, and fortifies national resilience. Our missiles and other defence capabilities development programs stand testimony to it, she said.

In our world today, project management driven by digital transformation is unlocking unparalleled efficiency and innovation. Harnessing the digital tools is no longer an option but a necessity for our nation’s sustained growth, she said.

With its rapidly growing economy and immense talent pool, India is well positioned to become a major force in the emerging industry 6.0 ecosystem,” said PG Sankaran, Vice Chancellor, Cusat India.

Industry 6.0 combines human intelligence, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, robotics, big data, quantum computing etc enabling smart decision-making, higher productivity, and unprecedented level of customisation.

“We, therefore, need an education strategy focused on training and skill development to meet the future high-demand job requirements which include data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning experts, big data specialists, innovation professionals, economists, and social media experts,” Sankaran said.

Project Management Institute Kerala Chapter President K Harikuttan said the organisation focuses mainly on harnessing digital technology for driving industrial transformations, bringing together stakeholders for collaboration and promoting advanced digital learning among youths.

PMI also signed an MoU with Cochin University for academic cooperation by establishing a student club that provides professional training, professional management certification training, mentoring, project management skills and soft skill training.

PMI Kerala Chapter also gave away awards for excellence in 10 areas. EY Global Delivery Services, UST, and CCS Technology won the award for the Best Project in the large, medium, and small category respectively. Travancore Cochin Chemicals and Allianz Technology won runner-up in the medium and small category. UST won the Sustainability Project of the Year award.

Other awards are- Social Project of the year: H&R Block India Pvt Ltd; Al Excellence Award in the Service Industry: UST; Al Excellence Award in the Manufacturing Industry: ROSH AI.