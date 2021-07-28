Proximity to the healthcare services is an important amenity for homebuyers: Survey

Proximity to the healthcare services is an important amenity for homebuyers while purchasing a home. Healthcare infrastructure has gained importance during the pandemic, and proximity to the same is becoming the most sought-after amenity for selecting a property, according to the survey by Naredco and Housing.com

The survey titled “Residential Reality : Consumer Sentiment Outlook” mentioned that homebuyers in Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Bengaluru are confident about the economic scenario for coming six months than other cities. Meanwhile, homebuyers in Hyderabad are keen to resume home searches, quicker than other metros — 40 per cent respondents to resume search in coming three months.

“The health crisis has reinforced the importance of home ownership across the world. As a result, the residential real estate market is not only witnessing fresh demand from first time homebuyers but also from consumers who are upgrading to bigger apartments,” said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

He added that as businesses continue to adopt work-from-home and hybrid policies, homebuyers are looking for a larger home to accommodate the changing dynamics of space allocation.

“As the economic recovery is scaling up gradually in backdrop of festive tailwinds, buoyant capital markets, softening of home loan interest rates, record high foreign reserve and FDI increasing employment rate and optimistic demand impetus. Slash in GST and Tax benefits will go long way in strengthening sustainable demand and built on signals positive consumer confidence index for H2 FY 21-22,” said, Niranjan Hiranandani, President, Naredco.

The report said that the economic and income outlook for the coming six months is more optimistic as compared to H1 2020. The sentiments have strengthened on the back of local lockdowns instead of national lockdowns, less severe unemployment scenario, and vaccine availability. While the second wave did see homebuyers shying away from making a purchase, opening up of activities and subsiding coronavirus cases have seen buyers resuming the home searches quicker than the previous lockdown period.

It further added that the use of technology and online search platforms has accelerated during the pandemic, with homebuyers using such platforms more extensively than before.