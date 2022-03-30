PSBs in Telangana disburse ₹80,710 crore priority sector advances

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in Telangana have disbursed ₹80,710 crore under Priority Sector advances in the first three quarters of the current fiscal achieving 56 per cent of the annual target.

As per the latest data released in the 32 nd meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Telangana, Banks have disbursed Short Term Agriculture Production loans to the extent of ₹31,489 crore during current financial year, achieving 53 per cent of targets.

The performance of banks in business loans segment was better as they had disbursed ₹32,210 crore to Micro, Small & Medium enterprises (MSME) segment during the current financial year achieving 81.83 per cent of the targets.

The total deposits of the banks in the State are at ₹603,548 crore while total Advances grew by ₹25,889 crore (3.81 per cent) during the quarter and the advances are at ₹706,123 crores as at 31 December 2021.

The CD ratio has increased from 110 per cent to 117 per cent as on December 31, 2021, according to a release.