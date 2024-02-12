Eight Indian Navy veterans were released by the Qatar government, nearly three-and-half months after they were convicted with death sentences on charges of espionage. The former Navy personnel working for a private company Al Dahra Global in Doha were set free due to sustained diplomatic efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself besides that of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

On arrival at the airport here early morning, the freed Navy veterans shouted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. One of the former Navy personnel told the media that they would not have been freed but for Prime Minister Modi taking up their issue with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. “I feel relieved and delighted to finally be back home safe and sound. I wish to thank Prime Minister Modi as this wouldn’t have been possible had it not been for his intervention to secure our release. I also wish to express my gratitude to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar,” he said, without disclosing his name.

Another ex-naval officer too praised Modi for walking free. “We wouldn’t be standing before you today had it not been for his untiring efforts and interventions at the highest levels to get us freedom,” he said with glee on his face.

Appreciating the decision of Amir of Qatar, the MEA on Monday, stated that all the eight jailed Navy veterans have been released. Seven of eight returned to India on Monday. “The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals,” the MEA announced in a brief statement issued in the morning.

The Indian nationals were arrested by the Qatar intelligence agency in August 2022, on allegations of espionage and Qatar’s Court of First Instance handing over death sentences to them on October 26, which came as a surprise for the Indian government. Since the MEA and PM Modi launched extensive diplomatic efforts, the Court of Appeal on December 28, reduced the capital punishment to jail terms for varying durations to each of eight Navy veterans. Throughout the court trial, Qatar authorities, former Navy officials, and the Indian government kept silent on the case and even the release came as a surprise on Monday.

After the case, Al-Dhara Global closed its operations in Doha, last May and other Indians working with the company returned home.