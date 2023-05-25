The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has elected R Dinesh, the Executive Vice Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions as its President for 2023-24.

He takes over from Sanjiv Bajaj, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited.

Dinesh is a fourth-generation member of the TVS family. He founded TVS Supply Chain Solutions (formerly known as TVS Logistics) in 1995 and steered the company into a billion-dollar organisation. Under his leadership, the company also expanded into more 50 countries.

As per a statement by CII, Sanjiv Puri, the Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Limited, will assume the role of President-Designate of CII for the year 2023-24.

Rajiv Memani, Chairman of the India region of Ernst & Young (EY), a global professional services organisation, has been appointed as the Vice President.