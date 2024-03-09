Rahul Johri, the President – Business, South Asia of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has resigned after a three year stint. Johri was responsible for leading the integrated revenue and monetisation team.

Following his exit, Punit Goenka MD & CEO will over see the revenue vertical. Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Advertisement Revenue will now directly report into the MD & CEO. All other reportees of Johri, will report directly to Goenka.

In line with the strategic approach undertaken by the MD & CEO, this announcement is the first step towards streamlining the organisation, in order to optimise the resource allocation and enhance productivity, the company said in a statement.

“ I look forward to working closely with Ashish and team, with an aim to drive higher growth in the advertisement revenue segment, as the linear business landscape unlocks more growth opportunities,” Goenka said.

“ The MD & CEO will continue to implement the required measures to reduce the costs, optimise the resources and most above, sharpen the focus of the organisation towards enhanced levels of quality,” Zee said in a statement.

In his previous stint, Johri was associated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as its first CEO for over four years, being the driving force in powering the improvement in monetisation of assets including the IPL and the BCCI Media rights.

Prior to BCCI, he was associated with Discovery Networks Asia Pacific for 15 years where he successfully led the turnaround of the Company, working across all aspects of the value chain.

