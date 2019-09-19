Rajnath Singh inaugurates BEL’ s ₹220-cr product development & innovation centre

New M Series phones from Samsung
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has opened its Product Development and Innovation Centre (PD&IC) in Bengaluru with an investment of about ₹220 crore.
“The centre will focus on IPR (intellectual property rights) creation in strategic areas, reducing external dependence for critical subsystems, and standardisation of subsystems,” said Gowtama MV, CMD, BEL.
The centre will contribute to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government and is expected to provide a single window interface for DRDO and other R&D houses, and strengthen transfer of technology (ToT) processes and collaborative design efforts through involvement of start-ups and MSMEs.
The centre was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that the new centre will contribute to the ‘Make in India’ initiative through indigenisation efforts aimed at self-reliance.
The PD&IC is equipped with facilities and resources to design, develop, prototype and generate manufacturing documents for systems and sub-systems, which can be marketed as standalone products or used in the development of larger systems or system-of-systems by the Strategic Business Units/Units of BEL. Centres of Excellence (COEs) have already been created in PD&IC in the areas of Communication, Electro-Optics & Lasers, and Radar & Weapon Systems.
The centre is constructed on a 26-acre land with 45,000 sq m of floor space, which can house about 750 engineers.
Singh unveiled a high-power transmitter for Akash-NG RF seeker, designed by the Microwave Tube Research & Development Center (MTRDC), a DRDO lab, and concurrently developed along with BEL, based on a production order from the Research Centre Imarat (RCI).
Speaking at the ‘Engineers Conclave’ (EC-2019), organised jointly by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), BEL at the Bharat Electronics Academy for Excellence (BAE), Bengaluru,, Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to reach out to remote villages through the Digital India initiative. He added that the development of critical and cutting-edge technologies in defence would help save forex, which can be used for other development activities.
The Engineers Conclave is an annual event aimed at bringing together engineers from across the country to identify, discuss and deliberate upon issues of national importance.
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Not a tablet, not a smartphone, but a simple hear-and-see hub for information and home control
The Mi Neckband has decent sound and affordable pricing
Oppo’s sub-brand revamps its range and keeps the competition on its toes
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
Geographical diversification and unique opportunities bolster case for investing
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports