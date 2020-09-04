15th Construction World Architect & Builder awards presented

Embassy Group, Godrej Properties, Hiranandani Group and Mahindra Lifespace developers are among those who received the top builders’ awards at the 15th Construction World Architect & Builder Awards.

The awards were presented at a virtual event by Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra and Goa, and Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice-Chairman, Rail Land Development Authority.

The awards recognising India’s top 10 architects, top nine builders, 11 regional winners, and 13 noteworthy projects.

In his welcome address, Pratap Padode, Founder & President, FIRST Construction Council, an infrastructure think-tank, said, “Indian private companies are spearheading the Building Information Modelling (BIM) adoption revolution but it is mostly being used for overseas clients. BIM technology’s recent examples include Bengaluru Airport and the Delhi Metro Rail, but the industry as a whole is lagging in this regard. A mandatory usage of BIM technology for large projects may be the way forward since only over half of India’s construction companies including those involved in rail, road and housing projects, currently only spend 1-3 per cent of their annual turnover on technologies.”

Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice-Chairman, Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), said the real estate players and leading architects have a great responsibility in shaping India’s development story.

Following are the winners of the CW Architect and Builder Awards (CWAB) 2020

Category 1: India’s Top Architects and Builders

India’s Top Architects (in alphabetical order)

· Architech Hafeez Contractor

· DSP Design Associates

· Edifice Consultants

· Gayathri and Namith Architects

· IMK Architects

· INI Design Studio

· Morphogenesis

· PG Patki Architects

· Prem Nath and Associates

· Sanjay Puri Architects

India’s Top Builders (in alphabetical order)

· Ambuja Neotia

· Brigade Group

· Embassy Group

· Godrej Properties

· Hiranandani Group

· Mahindra Lifespaces Developers

· Prestige Estates Projects

· Salarpuria Sattva

· Sobha