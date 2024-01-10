Chennai-based Aarin Hospitality has launched Apartel, luxury serviced apartments, at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, near Chennai.

Launched in partnership with Hiranandani Residences, Apartel Oragadam, which was inaugurated by Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder, Managing Director, Hiranandani Group, seeks to cater primarily to expats, business executives & business travellers.

It will feature 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments, ranging from 900 to 1700 sq ft.

Apartel will offer a home-like ambience and serve as an alternative to hotel accommodation, according to a statement.

“Apartel Oragadam provides a home away from home experience, offering a sense of community along with luxurious amenities. It offers what a business traveller looks for -- modern amenities, ample space, and privacy - in a modern integrated township,” said Samvel Sathyan, Founder, Aarin Hospitality.

Apartel’s serviced residences are available weekly and monthly, providing budget-friendly options for both corporate relocations and extended visits. With over 150 keys across their two properties, the company aims to expand to 3,000+ keys and employ 1,200 staff by 2030, it said.

Other amenities in Apartel include a gym, and a global-cuisine restaurant where you can indulge in authentic local cuisine.

Aarin Hospitality plans to expand its presence across Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad as it sees rising demand for premium serviced residences.