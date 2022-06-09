hamburger

Allu Arjun launches My Home’s new project

Our Bureau | Hyderabad, June 9 | Updated on: Jun 09, 2022
Jupally Rameshwar Rao, Chairman of My Home Group, and film actor Allu Arjun

The project comprises 12 towers with 3,780 flats

Film actor Allu Arjun has launched My Home Sayuk.

A real-estate project by My Home Group. Located near the IT and Financial District, the project comprises 12 towers with a total of 3,780 flats. The flat sizes range from 1,355 sq ft to 2,262 sq ft

The real-estate company has opened bookings for six towers.

My Home Sayuk is a part of aMega Integrated Township, a joint venture between My Home Group and Pratima Group.

Published on June 09, 2022
