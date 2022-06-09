Allu Arjun launches My Home’s new project

:
Film actor Allu Arjun has launched My Home Sayuk.
A real-estate project by My Home Group. Located near the IT and Financial District, the project comprises 12 towers with a total of 3,780 flats. The flat sizes range from 1,355 sq ft to 2,262 sq ft
The real-estate company has opened bookings for six towers.
My Home Sayuk is a part of aMega Integrated Township, a joint venture between My Home Group and Pratima Group.
June 09, 2022
June 09, 2022
