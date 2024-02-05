Real estate services company Anarock has raised ₹200 crore led by 360 ONE Asset Management Ltd (earlier known as IIFL Asset Management).

The funds will be utilised to enhance its tech infrastructure, accelerate expansion and introduce new innovations in the real estate services space.

In a release, Anuj Puri, Chairman Anarock, said, “The capital has been earmarked for faster business expansion and fine-tuning our proprietary proptech platforms, which have proved to be game changers for our real estate marketing capabilities. We will continue to explore new high-growth business opportunities”.

Sameer Nath, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Venture Capital & Private Equity at 360 ONE Asset, said, “We have been impressed by the tech infrastructure and innovative platforms being built by the company. We look forward to partnering with Anuj, Rohin and the entire Anarock team in the next phase of their exciting growth journey.”

Rohin Shah, Director & Co-Founder Anarock, said, “This collaboration will significantly leverage our 30 years of experience in the Indian real estate market and accelerate our pursuit of innovative and market-leading real estate solutions for our clients. Our key focus will remain research and technology-driven marketing and sales of real estate across all major sectors acting for developers, investors, and occupiers.”