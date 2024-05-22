Asset Homes, the Kochi-based real estate developer, has retained the Crisio DA2+ rating for the fourth year in a row, while also winning four national awards at the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) Vishwakarma Awards 2024.

Binaifer Jehani, Business Head, Crisil and Abbas Master, Associate Director, Crisil, presented the award to Sunil Kumar V., Founder and Managing Director, Asset Homes.

Jehani commended Asset Homes for demonstrating ‘Very Good’ ability to execute high-quality real estate projects within scheduled timelines and ensuring clean title transfer. The rating underscores the company’s robust execution track record, distinguished brand image, experienced senior management, and strong marketing and development strategies, supported by a solid financial profile and standardised workflow processes.

Additionally, Asset Homes received four prestigious CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2024, recognising the company as the Best Professionally Managed Organisation and bestowing the Chairman’s Special Commendation, Best Residential Project for Asset Senate, Kannur, and Best Construction Site for Health, Safety, and Environment for Asset Majestic, Thrissur.

Sunil Kumar said the company would complete and hand over 17 residential projects in the next 10 months. It would launch 26 new projects in this fiscal year, which will add approximately 3,000 residential units over a total area of 37.5 lakh square feet, he added.

