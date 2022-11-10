Flexible workspace provider, Awfis Space Solutions based in Delhi has expanded its operations in Kochi as part of strengthening its presence in Tier II cities.

Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO, Awfis said that the company is strengthening its foothold in the southern market with Kochi as the city still welcoming branded co-working players. The company aims to meet the burgeoning demand for workspaces in Tier II markets and the Kochi centre comprises 650 seats at Mezhukkattil Matrix.

He pointed out that there has been a steady growth in co-working space in the country, especially after Covid, touching 70 million sq ft from 25 million sq ft two years back. The industry is growing at a CAGR of 25 per cent and the company intends to open 1,000 centres across the country in the next five years, he said adding that there would be 200 centres by March next year.

At the back of strong demand for flex workspaces, Awfis has now built 150 centres and 88,000 seats across 17 cities, he said.

Sumit Lakhani, Deputy CEO, Awfis said that the foray in Kochi is a testament to the growing demand for flexible workspaces in Tier II markets as Indian corporates and MNC’s facilitate hybrid working and work near home for employees.