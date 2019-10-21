Chennai tops cities with highest ready-to-move-in properties

There are nearly 81,300 unsold homes that are ready-to-move-in, across the top seven cities in India. Among them, Chennai tops the cities with highest ready-to-move-in properties in the country.

According to ANAROCK Property Consultants, Chennai has a total 31,380 unsold units as on September 2019. Of this, 32 per cent is ready-to-move-in (10,160 units).

Bengaluru followed with nearly 10,640 units ready for possession out of a total 63,540 units - a 17 per cent share. In Pune, nearly 15 per cent of the total unsold stock - nearly 14,260 units of 92,560 unsold units - are ready-to-move units. In Hyderabad and Kolkata, the share of ready stock among total unsold stock is 11 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants said, “Homebuyers seeking ready-to-move-in properties in the ongoing festive quarter are spoiled for choice. There are nearly 81,300 unsold homes ready-to-move-in across the top seven cities. As on Q3 2019 end, about 6.56 lakh units were lying unsold across the top seven cities and out of this nearly 12 per cent are ready to be occupied.”

Top micro-markets with generous ready unsold stock in the top seven cities, according to ANAROCK Property Consultants are: Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) - Badlapur, Palghar and Virar have nearly 3,060 ready unsold units, National Capital Region (NCR) - Central Noida, Greater Noida West and Yamuna Expressway have more than 7,270 units that are ready-to-move-in.

Bengaluru - the prominent IT hubs of Whitefield, Electronic City and Sarjapur Road collectively have more than 2,810 unsold ready units. Pune - Balewadi, Talegaon Dabhade and Wagholi have ready unsold inventory of nearly 2,830 units.

Hyderabad - Gachibowli, Kondapur and Narsingi have about 1,040 units that are ready-to-move-in. Chennai - Iyyappanthangal, OMR and Perambur have around 4,450 unsold ready units. Kolkata - Maheshtala, Rajarhat and Rajpur Sonarpur have more than 2,290 ready unsold units.