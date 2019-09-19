Credai Telangana announces new office bearers

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) Telangana has announced its new office bearers for the period 2019 to 2021.

The new team of Credai Telangana will be led by G Ram Reddy, Chairman, Ch Ramchandra Reddy, President and D Murali Krishna Reddy, President-Elect, E Premsagar Reddy as Secretary among other members.

G Ram Reddy, Chairman of Credai Telangana said, “We had an interesting real estate journey in the state since its formation in 2014. The real estate sector was lagging behind the rest of the country. However, due to proactive policies and initiatives by the state government, the real estate sector in Hyderabad and rest of the state is showing positive growth and leading the country both in terms of absorption of office spaces and sales of the properties.”

Credai Telangana takes pride in successfully hosting the grand edition of NATCON 2019 at Tel Aviv last month with more than 1,200 delegates attending the same.

The real estate sector is struggling in most parts of the country, however, Hyderabad and its suburbs are showing a significant increase in demand. Hyderabad is also showing a tremendous increase in the absorption of office space primarily driven by the growth in the BFSI, IT & ITeS sectors.

Credai predicts a huge demand in the coming 2-3 years as Hyderabad real estate prices are lower than other comparable cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune.