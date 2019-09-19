Credai Telangana announces new office bearers

New M Series phones from Samsung
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) Telangana has announced its new office bearers for the period 2019 to 2021.
The new team of Credai Telangana will be led by G Ram Reddy, Chairman, Ch Ramchandra Reddy, President and D Murali Krishna Reddy, President-Elect, E Premsagar Reddy as Secretary among other members.
G Ram Reddy, Chairman of Credai Telangana said, “We had an interesting real estate journey in the state since its formation in 2014. The real estate sector was lagging behind the rest of the country. However, due to proactive policies and initiatives by the state government, the real estate sector in Hyderabad and rest of the state is showing positive growth and leading the country both in terms of absorption of office spaces and sales of the properties.”
Credai Telangana takes pride in successfully hosting the grand edition of NATCON 2019 at Tel Aviv last month with more than 1,200 delegates attending the same.
The real estate sector is struggling in most parts of the country, however, Hyderabad and its suburbs are showing a significant increase in demand. Hyderabad is also showing a tremendous increase in the absorption of office space primarily driven by the growth in the BFSI, IT & ITeS sectors.
Credai predicts a huge demand in the coming 2-3 years as Hyderabad real estate prices are lower than other comparable cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune.
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Not a tablet, not a smartphone, but a simple hear-and-see hub for information and home control
The Mi Neckband has decent sound and affordable pricing
Oppo’s sub-brand revamps its range and keeps the competition on its toes
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
Geographical diversification and unique opportunities bolster case for investing
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports