Oberoi Realty's sales bookings have declined 53 per cent to ₹4,007 crore in the last financial year on higher base.

The sales bookings of Mumbai-based company stood at ₹8,572 crore in the 2022-23 financial year and ₹3,889 crore in 2021-22.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, Oberoi Realty informed that it sold 228 units worth ₹1,775 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year. It sold 4.49 lakh square feet of carpet area.

During the entire 2023-24 fiscal year, Oberoi Realty sold 705 units for ₹4,007 crore.

The total carpet area booked stood at 10.76 lakh square feet during the last fiscal year.

