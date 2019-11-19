Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru on Knight Frank’s global index of prime residential markets

Fasal Bima, a story of dashed hopes
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru figure in Knight Frank's Prime Global Cities Index Q3 2019. The Prime Global Cities Index has ranked New Delhi as the ninth fastest growing prime residential market in the world, with average luxury home prices in areas such as Greater Kailash, Vasant Vihar, Anand Niketan, Defence Colony and Green Park rising 4.4 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019.
Bengaluru (2.1 per cent ) and Mumbai (0.8 per cent) were ranked 20th and 28th on the list, respectively.
While New Delhi and Mumbai have moved up by one and two places, respectively, from 10th and 30th ranks in Q2 2019, Bengaluru has slipped five places from 15th rank in Q2 to 20th rank in Q3 2019.
New Delhi saw a 4.4 per cent rise in the weighted average capital value of prime residential properties to Rs 33,511 per square feet in Q3 2019, while Bengaluru, comprising areas such as Richmond Town, Frazer Town, Sanjay Nagar, Langford Town, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Palace Road, Kasturba Road, Seshadripuram, Richmond Road, M G Road, Ulsoor, Cunningham Road, Infantry Road, Benson Road and St Johns Road, recorded a 2.1 per cent rise in capital value to about Rs 19,709 per square feet.
Mumbai, comprising areas such as Cuffe Parade, Napean Sea Road, Colaba, Lower Parel, Worli, Tardeo, Juhu, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Santacruz (W), Bandra (W), Khar (W) and Prabhadevi, registered a 0.8 per cent increase in average capital value to Rs 64,775 per square feet.
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
This iconic notebook is a sleek powerhouse for executives
In the absence of a Will, succession laws decide who will inherit your estate
If you deal with digital transaction on regular basis and are worried about data theft, then opt for it
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...