Speaking on the launch, Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-Founder – DevX said, “Launching our second center in Pune helps us deepen our Maharashtra presence and reaffirms our core values of offering world-class office infrastructure with an immersive experience. We are proud to have global firms like Aarete at the second center, helping us setting standards for the segment to aspire to.”

He added that growth-centric corporates are increasingly opting for managed workspaces, which perfectly meshes with our philosophy of offering best-in-class work-space experiences at competitive pricing. With 25 centers across India, DevX will double its India portfolio by investing ₹60 crore.

Surreal work experience

Nilesh Gandhi, Vice President, Aarete, said, “With this new Pune office, we envision to provide our team a surreal work experience, be it in terms of ergonomics, non-monotonous work environment with flexibility and to also enable them to refresh and re-energise with amenities like Yoga and meditation areas.”

As a core part of the ecosystem, DevX also provides, round the year, a platform for industry, academia, professionals and companies to hold hackathons, seminars, events etc. The company is planning further expand and thus consolidate its pan-India presence by 2022 end.

