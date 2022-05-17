DLF FY22 posts revenue at ₹6,138 crore, up 3%

DLF, the country’s largest real estate player, reported a decline of over 15 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹405 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The net profit in the year ago period was at ₹477 crore.

The real estate major’s consolidated revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,652 crore, down 5 per cent y-o-y.

EBITDA for Q4FY22 was down 23 per cent, y-o-y, to ₹472 crore, due to lower other income, as against the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

For the full year, consolidated revenue stood at ₹6,138 crore, up 3 per cent y-o-y while EDITDA went up 11 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,163 crore. Margins improved by 200 basis points. For the year, net profit increased to ₹1,500 crore, up over 38 per cent y-o-y.

The company has declared a dividend of ₹3 per share, subject to approval of shareholders.

According to a statement issued to the bourses, DLF said that housing demand continues to exhibit a structural upswing across segments and geographies. Its residential business exhibited a record performance in the fiscal with new sales bookings of ₹7,273 crore reflecting y-o-y growth of 136 per cent.

“We witnessed strong growth across all our segments with luxury segment leading this trend. Our Super Luxury offering–The Camellias, continues to evince strong customer interest and delivered healthy sales bookings of ₹2,550 crore during the fiscal. Our new product launches across New Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai continue to receive encouraging response,” it said.

New products sales bookings stood at ₹4,683 crore in FY22. Collections, along with sales ramp-up, led to one of the highest level of surplus cash generation of ₹2,205 crore during the fiscal. Net debt stood at ₹2,680 crore, a 46% y-o-y reduction.