DLF hopes to benefit from demand for IT space

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
DLF homes hopes to see a 10 per cent increase in its sales bookings at ₹2,700 crore in FY20. The company’s business turnover last year was ₹2,435 crore.
According to Devendra Yadav, Senior Vice-President – Commercial, DLF Ltd, the company projects an increase of 6 to 7 per cent of market growth in the current financial year. It has reduced its net debt by 38 per cent from ₹7,224 crore during Q3 of FY19 to ₹4,483 crore in Q4 of FY19 with net debt coming down in the current quarter.
The company is focussing on the Kerala market. The significant presence of NRI’s has led to the growth of real estate sector and also opened up venue for investments in the State. Kerala being largely unexplored in the super luxury housing segment has a huge potential and demand for high end condominiums especially among NRI’s.
With the demand in IT and ITES industries and growth in demand for world class office spaces, he said, DLF is looking forward to bring commercial project in Kakkanad, the IT hub of Kochi where the company has got sufficient land bank.
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
