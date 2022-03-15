hamburger

DLF plans ₹5,000-crore investment in commercial space projects by 2026 

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 15, 2022
M.K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, TN Industries Minister and Sriram Khattar, MD, DLF Rental Business at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the office campus Standard Chartered Global Business Services at DLF Downtown, in Chennai on Monday ( March 14, 2022) T | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

DLF Downtown will have a commercial space of 6.8 mn sq ft

Chennai, March 14 

Leading real estate developer DLF seeks to invest ₹5,000 crore in a commercial real estate projects in Chennai by 2026 as the metro is becoming the second-largest market for the company after Gurugram. 

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for an office space of about 1 mn sq ft being built by DLF for Standard Chartered Global Business Services at DLF Downtown campus at Taramani in Chennai. 

Spread over 27 acres, DLF Downtown will be a multi-block campus of new age buildings and is being built in phases. This IT/ITES park will have a total office space of about 6.8 mn sq ft. “The total investment will be about ₹5,000 crore planned to be spent by 2026. We have so far invested₹1,600-1,700 crore in this project,” said Sriram Khattar, Managing Director, DLF Rental. 

‘Once DLF Downtown is completed and operational, DLF will have a footprint of about 14 million sq ft of commercial workspaces in the city, making it the second-largest market after Gurugram. We are optimistic about our investment in Tamil Nadu as it is fast emerging as a leading global hub for IT/ ITES, manufacturing, and R&D,” he added.  

Phase 1 project

Phase 1 will constitute new-age office buildings of about 3.3 mn sq ft with a host of amenities including a food district, restaurants, cafes, wellness centre, gym, creche, and a medical centre. 

The Standard Chartered office building in DLF Downtown will set a new benchmark for future workspaces by offering a unique office building design, a first of its kind in the country in a safe and sustainable ecosystem. Tamil Nadu is set to become India’s innovation hub and knowledge capital as it has a highly qualified, skilled and disciplined resource pool, said a company statement. 

A state government note said that the DLF Downtown project carried the potential to provide job opportunities for 70,000 people. 

DLF Downtown is designed with high-end specifications and has been awarded a Platinum LEED Certification by US Green Building Council, said Amit Grover, Executive Director, DLF Offices. 

Additionally, this building will also achieve a lower carbon footprint for its design and operations. DLF presently has a portfolio of 33 mn sq feet of LEED Platinum certified by US Green Building Council workspaces in the country.  

A project DLF Downtown in a location like Taramani should generate an income of  ₹700-750 crore when fully functional, said Khattar. 

DLF Cybercity, located at Manapakkam in Chennai, is a 7.2 mn sq ft project and the largest IT SEZ in the State. It has contributed a cumulative export revenue of about ₹84,000 crore since its inception. 

Published on March 15, 2022
DLF Ltd
real estate (industry)
Chennai

