DRA Homes, a real estate developer in Chennai, has planned to develop 400 upscale sea-view apartments on OMR, Chennai.

The announcement comes post the company’s buying 3.43-acre of prime land in Navalur. Spread over 7 lakh square feet, DRA Homes plans to launch its latest project in the first quarter of 2025, according to a statement.

Navalur enjoys the highest density of population on OMR with the eco-system of office space, residential, retail, schools, colleges and hospitals in the same vicinity, it said.

“We are thrilled about our latest project in OMR. The sea view apartments will offer an unparalleled living experience, combined with luxury with a unique lifestyle experience,” said Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director of DRA Homes.

With this new project, DRA Homes is expected to generate a top-line of ₹650 crore over the next four years.

