Edelweiss Real Assets Managers, a part of Edelweiss Alternatives, has closed the AnZen India Energy Yield Plus Trust (AnZen Trust), its maiden energy infrastructure investment trust (InvIT). AnZen Trust is a diversified energy InvIT, with initial assets under management of over Rs 2,300 crore.

Sekura Energy is the sponsor of Anzen Trust and Edelweiss Real Assets Managers is the Investment Manager.

AnZen Trust’s fund-raise was through a private placement and received an encouraging response from a diversified set of institutional and other eligible investors, who hold 26 per cent of the units.

AnZen Trust will invest in transmission lines and renewable power projects to provide its investors long-term predictable yield and growth. It has acquired two operating inter-state transmission assets in Punjab, Haryana and Bihar. These assets have a residual transmission service agreement tenure of over 30 years under the point of connection mechanism managed by Power Grid Corporation of India. Additionally, it has also got the right of first offer on the shareholding of its sponsor/ affiliates in 12 solar energy assets, with an aggregate generation capacity of 813 MWp.

Ranjita Deo, CIO, AnZen Trust, said InvITs are a compelling investment alternative for investors looking for predictable yields and sustainable appreciation.

The company intends to provide diversified exposure to the energy sector in India, which has seen impressive growth over the years, he said.

Subahoo Chordia, Head - Infrastructure Funds, Edelweiss Alternatives, said the company has embarked on its perpetual strategy AUM journey with this InvIT and expects to grow perpetual strategies in the coming years, delivering value to all stakeholders.

