Embassy REIT plans to issue NCDs

Embassy Office Parks REIT will raise up to ₹300 crore via issue of non-convertible debentures. The board of Embassy Office Parks Management Services, the manager to Embassy Office Parks REIT, had in November last year approved the raising of debt, including the issue of NCDs, for an aggregate amount up to ₹3,641.1 crore in one or more tranches. Of this, ₹2,600 crore was raised earlier as REIT NCD Series-III. The debenture committee has approved the further issuance of 3,000 NCDs aggregating up to ₹300 crore.