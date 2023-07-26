Large office leases are in demand and this is expected to increase further in the first quarter of calendar 2024.

Global investment centres (GIC) and global captive centres (GCC) are focusing on India again. In the June quarter, Vinod Rohira, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said this segment stepped upoccupancies as they called employees back to offices from remote work arrangements.

Discussing the REIT’s Q1 results with analysts, he said large space occupiers had started discussions for more space and he expected this to increase in the first quarter of 2024.

Over the last 4-5 years, hiring by global technology companies had not translated into demand for space. The Covid pandemic outbreak led to work-from-home and other remote arrangements and drop in demand for large offices; this was followed by shrunken budgets for office space due to the recent slowdown in the US and European economies. However now with Covid no longer the threat that it was, employers are insisting on their employees getting back to offices in full strength. “The minute they unfreeze capex, they will be back in the market looking for space,” Rohira said.

In the case of Embassy Office Parks REIT, GCCs accounted for 71 per cent of the 1.1 million sq ft (msf) of leased area in Q1, across the research, consulting, analytics, engineering, and manufacturing sectors. The REIT’s 2-msf leasing pipeline is also dominated by GCCs, it said.

There are an estimated 1,600 GCCs currently, and the number is expected to touch 2,400 by 2030, according to NASSCOM. About 30 per cent of the GCCs are concentrated in Bengaluru, which continues to attract a third of all tech talent in India.

Both Embassy REIT and Mindspace REIT have seen stable occupancies in the June quarter in an indication of the prevailing demand for office space.

Embassy REIT posted a net operating income of Rs 738 crore in the June quarter, a rise of 9 per cent on year, while revenue was 10 per cent higher at Rs 913.6 crore. EBITDA rose 12 per cent to Rs 733.6 crore.

The company leased out 1.1 msf across 22 deals during the quarter. Around 450 sq ft was pre-leased at a premium to market rents.

The REIT paid Rs 5.38 per unit for a total of Rs 510 crore. It has guided for 6 msf of leasing in FY24 and distribution for the entire year in the range Rs 20.50-22 per unit.