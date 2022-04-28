hamburger

Real Estate

Espire Hospitality launches new luxury boutique hotel brand, ZANA

Abhishek Law 9821 | Updated on: Apr 28, 2022

‘ZANA Udaipur’ will have 30 lake facing guestrooms, with distinctive ‘Victorian’ service concepts

New Delhi, April 27 The Espire Hospitality Group has launched a luxury boutique resort brand ‘ZANA’. The brand’s first property wil be a 30-keys lakeside resort on the unexplored Udai Sagar Lake, in Udaipur (Rajasthan).

‘ZANA Udaipur’ will have 30 lake facing guestrooms, with distinctive ‘Victorian’ service concepts, the company said in a statement.

According to Akhil Arora, Chief Operating Officer, Espire Hospitality Group, the domestic travel market is buoyant

Espire Hospitality owns the ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara’ and owns and operates a mid-market resort chain ‘Country Inn Hotels and Resorts. The group plans to open 20 hotels and resorts in next 2 to 3 years.

Published on April 28, 2022
spas and resorts
Rajasthan
hotel and hospitality
