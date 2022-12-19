Facilio, an artificial intelligence-driven property operations platform, on Monday said it is aiming to double the number of properties under its management to over 20,000 globally by the end of next year.

In a press release, Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO & Co-founder, Facilio, said the company currently manages over 10,000 buildings housing commercial offices as well as healthcare, hospitality, and retail firms across the globe. It aims to double this by the end of 2023 and tap into the $30 billion real estate-focused operations software market.

The announcement came on the sidelines of the company moving into a 40,000 sq ft fully-automated office space designed by IndiQube.

Founded in 2017 by Ramachandran along with Rajavel Subramanian, Yogendra Babu, and Krishnamoorthi Rangasamy, Facilio offers real-time facilities management to commercial real estate owners to aggregate building data, optimise performance, and control portfolio operations—all from one place.

The New York City-headquartered firm, with customers across 12 countries, is backed by marquee investors, including Accel India, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Brookfield Growth.

Facilio offers suite of services, including maintenance management, service management, vendor management and energy management to name a few.

