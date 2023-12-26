Godrej Properties has sold inventory worth over ₹2,600 crore in its project, Godrej Aristocrat, in Gurugram, on Golf Course Extension Road — an established residential location with good infrastructural facilities. The company has sold over 600 units in the project.

In an exchange filing, the Mumbai-based real estate developer said that this is its most successful launch ever, surpassing the previous best when it had sold homes worth over ₹2,000 crore at its project, Godrej Tropical Isle in Noida, last quarter.

“Gurugram is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties. We hope to launch four new projects in Gurugram in 2024 and will endeavour to create outstanding residential communities that deliver long-term value for residents,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.