Hotelivate partners AM Hotel Kollection for hotel management service

Hospitality consulting firm Hotelivate’s founders have announced a partnership with AM Hotel Kollection for hotel management and marketing services. The partnership will launch a collection of 20 hotels, with over 600 rooms, under management and marketing contracts.

The portfolio consists of independent and franchised hotels with distinctive qualities that have been brought together under the branding and management of AM Hotel Kollection.

Manav Thadani, Founder-Chairman of Hotelivate, said, “Our experience of asset management over the past decade is being taken a step further with this partnership. Our endeavour is to grow these existing 600-plus rooms into the largest hotel management and marketing company in the region, with a focus of driving revenues to the bottom line for the asset owners.”

AM Hotel Kollection provides the boutique hotels with a strategic vision, operational proficiency, standards of excellence, revenue management and cost optimisation.

AM Hotel Kollection is headed by Randhir Narayan and industry veteran Vimal Singh.

Narayan said, “We will be working closely with Hotelivate’s founders and benefit from their deep knowledge of the hotel business and backend systems and processes to take the company to the next level. Our differentiated offering has received support from guests and owners alike, and we hope that we can continue successfully creating value for all our stakeholders.”