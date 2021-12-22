JSW One Homes opens design studio in Coimbatore

Scaling the population peak in India
JSW One Homes on Wednesday announced the launch of its first design studio in Coimbatore to provide technology-enabled end-to-end home construction solutions.
JSW One Homes is part of JSW One Platforms, the e-commerce business of the $13-billion JSW Group. JSW One Homes will help scout for certified turnkey contractors, provide tech-enabled project management and quality control for home construction and serve as a one-stop-shop for materials.
The technology platform will be supported by a network of retail design studios called JSW One Homes Studios. JSW One Homes plans to open five studios across Tamil Nadu in the coming months and foresees an order book of over ₹25 crore by March 2022.
“At JSW One Homes, we use technology for project management, controlling the quality of material and making sure that our customers are fully in-charge of building their dream house. We have launched in Coimbatore and plan to expand our operations across Tamil Nadu, covering Chennai, Madurai, Salem and Trichy in the next few months,” Gaurav Sachdeva, Director at JSW One Platforms, said in the release.
