Katerra’s precast tech to fast track Embassy Group’s 1.6 m sq ft commercial development

Katerra, a design, and technology-driven global construction company has bagged a project from the Embassy Group to construct a 1.6 million sq ft commercial building in the city.

All the building components for the project will be factory-made at Katerra’s 42-acre, fully-integrated offsite manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. This technology will enable the project to be designed and built in the next 19 months, bringing in 50 per cent time saving for the Bengaluru-based developer.

“High performance and sustainably built commercial spaces are a growing requirement in urban India. At Katerra, we are developing design and technology-driven solutions to deliver smarter, better, and faster commercial spaces for our clients,” said Nejeeb Khan, Head Design and Business Strategy - India, Katerra

Backed by Soft Bank’s Vision Fund, Katerra is a fully integrated construction company, providing end-to-end building services as a single partner, with robust technology systems connecting - building design, factory manufacturing of components and site assembly and building together.