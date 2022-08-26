Kohinoor Group hosts ‘Sustainability for Business excellence’ event

This event was mainly organized for CEOs and decision makers from MSMEs and large companies in the manufacturing and IT segments.

Prasanth Gopinath, Director, Commercial (BU) Kohinoor Group said, “The real estate Industry is slated to become $1 trillion industry by 2030 and contribute to around 13 per cent of India’s GDP by 2025. Hence, the impact of this industry contributing to sustainability is significant. At Kohinoor, our goal is to reduce the industry’s impact on the environment by utilizing sustainable development practices, employing energy efficiency, and taking advantage of green technology”.

He added, “We do this by reducing waste, recycling and conserve energy, and constructing green buildings. One of our marquee projects- Kohinoor World Towers- is an example of our contribution to this by going for IGBC “Gold” Certification.”

Kohinoor operates in the real estate business and has developed and delivered over 8 million sq. ft. across Pune and has over 6.5 million sq. ft. of spaces currently under development.