Kolkata’s first-ever integrated business park has received encouraging responses so far, with over 35 per cent booking of total saleable area in the last few months.

Intellia Business Park, a joint venture among three real estate companies — Srijan Realty, PS Group and Signum Group — is spread over eight lakh square feet on a land parcel of around six acres. The project, expected to be completed by June 2027, aims to offer a designed space to foster an environment for business, networking, and relaxation. It will have an office space of around seven lakh square feet with a 70,000 square feet business club.

A significant highlight of the business park is the business club, “The Quarters”, which will be designed to offer a blend of business and leisure amenities. The total project cost is around ₹350 crore.

Srijan Realty chairman and managing director Shyam Sundar Agarwal said Intellia Business Park is aiming at bringing world-class business infrastructure to Kolkata.

Agarwal said the business club would have as many as 34 guest rooms and three banquets. “The business club is a new craze. We want to cater to this,” he added.

Talking to businessline, Keshav Agarwal, director of Srijan Realty, said the construction for the project has started and of the total saleable area of around 7 lakh square feet, around 2.5 lakh square feet of office space has already been sold.

“Our target is to complete the project in the next three to three-and-half years,” Agarwal added.

