Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Monday said its arm L&T Construction has won a repeat order from a developer to build an office complex with two towers in Hyderabad with a built-up area of 57.44 lakh square feet.

The order is ‘significant’, classified by the company as those in the range of ₹1,000-2,500 crore.

The engineering and construction major will be responsible for the civil work on the towers, one of which will have 22 floors and the other 41 floors. The construction is scheduled to be completed in 18 months, it said.

The building and factories vertical, which is executing the project, had recently constructed a 7-storey, flight control system integration centre for the Defence Research and Development Organisation in 45 days.