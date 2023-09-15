The memorandum of understanding (MoU) to kick start the Dharavi redevelopment project will be signed by the Maharashtra government shortly and the project formally will be awarded to the winning bidder.

The Adani Group emerged as the highest bidder for the ₹20,000 crore project and the State government had given its nod for the winning bid in July.

Valsa Nair Singh, Additional Secretary in the Housing Department, said that the redevelopment of Dharavi would be taken as part of the mission to make Mumbai slum free.

Speaking at a real estate summit organised by industry body Naredco, Singh said the Dharavi project will pave the way for similar projects to be carried out across the State.

The State government is working on a cluster based development, and every project will entail signing of cluster and development agreement. By the end of the year, we will be “talking about” at least ten such cluster projects, Singh said, adding that a similar approach is being taken for the redevelopment of Kamathipura, the financial capital’s red light district.

The State government will release the draft housing policy for public comments soon. The policy, which will seek inputs from all stakeholders, plans to offer housing for specific categories such as senior citizens and students. According to Singh, incentives will be offered to those providing housing to the aforementioned two segments, which are often overlooked.

The State government, which is going ahead with its ambitious plan to provide housing for all, is building a housing project for economically weaker sections in Solapur district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the project next month, Singh said.

The project is spread over 100 acres and comprises of 30,000 homes, of which 15,000 have already been built.

The 300 square feet houses will cost ₹6 lakh and families earning less than ₹3 lakh per year will be eligible for the scheme.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) is executing the project with assistance from the central government’s PMAY.

The new policy will focus on affordable housing, “walking to work” arrangements, better work-life balance, smart homes with the best of technology inputs, she said.