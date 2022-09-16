NAREDCO Telangana to organise property show

The Telangana chapter of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) will organise a property show from September 23 to 25.

The 12 th edition, which will be held at the HITEX expo facility, will will showcase residential, office, and retail properties.

“The real estate sector in Hyderabad has witnessed robust growth in the last few quarters and this signifies the strength of the underlying demand for properties in the region,” B Sunil Chandra Reddy, President of NAREDCO Telangana, said.

“It will be a one-stop destination for buyers and sellers to interact and explore various options. We are expecting over 100 players, including developers, building material suppliers and financial institutions to showcase their products and services,” he said.