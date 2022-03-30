NoBroker enters into home interiors

New Delhi, March 30 NoBroker, a prop-tech unicorn, has entered into the home interiors space and come up with its experience centre. Nearly₹100 crore will be invested towards ramping up the vertical, the company said in a statement adding that plans are afoot to open six experience centres across the six cities that it is present in by end of 2023.

The experience centre would help the customers with personalized solutions. The company has on-boarded over 50 design partners. The recently opened experience centre features a home-in-store experience and includes design ideas.

According to Amit Agarwal, CEO and cofounder of NoBroker.com, home interiors industry continues to be fragmented. “We intend to help our customers with the right information through our design experts,” he said.