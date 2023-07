Oberoi Realty’s consolidated net profit in the June quarter fell a fifth to ₹321.6 crore and revenue was down a tad at ₹910 crore compared to ₹913 crore year ago.

Sequentially, the net profit declined 33 per cent and revenue was down 5.4 per cent.

The company said it was merging three wholly-owned subsidiaries -Oberoi Construction, Oberoi Mall and Evenstar Hotels with itself, revising an earlier plan to merge four subsidiaries with itself.

