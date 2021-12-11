Omicron Covid variant will not immediately impact the property market: CREDAI

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Real estate developers’ apex body CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) does not see an “immediate impact” of the Omicron Covid variant on property bookings.
While the cost of apartments are expected to see a 5 - 10 per cent rise, at the end-user level, primarily to off-set a similar or “more than that” hike in raw material cost; bookings of existing properties or launch of new ones are unlikely to see an immediate adverse effect.
Also see: CREDAI advises home buyers to purchase only in RERA-registered projects
“The long term impact of Omicron is yet to be ascertained. But, as of now, we do not foresee a slowdown in bookings or new property launches because of the variant. The festive momentum is expected to continue for quite some time now,” Harsh Vardhan Patodia, President, CREDAI, said.
Patodia added that property bookings have been at pre-Covid levels despite “possibility of an increase at the end-user levels”. Micro-market fluctuations could see a higher (than 5-10 per cent) price rise for buyers.
Property consultants Knight Frank India had recently said that despite the strong second wave of the Covid pandemic, property sales were likely to increase over the 2020 level this calendar year driven by pent-up demand, festive sales, gradual recovery of India’s economy, stronger employment market and low home loan interest rates.
Also see: Long term capital gains tax: CII pitches for reduction in REITs/InvITs units’ holding period to one year
On Friday, the S&P BSE Realty index crossed the 4000 mark. The index — which covers companies like DLF, Oberoi Realty, Sobha Developers and Godrej Properties among others — closed at 4,081, up 2.90 per cent.
Sharad Agrawal, Executive Director - Capital Markets, Knight Frank India, said the property market seems to have a clear sense that the real estate cycle, which witnessed a turn from the festive season, is a durable one. And that it will continue for some quarters.
“We expect the demand to become broad-based as the cycle progresses. We are also witnessing pricing power come back in the property developers’ hands combined with strong volumes. This has led to a re-rating of the sector which is driving the realty index,” Agrawal said.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...