Piramal Realty sells over 300 apartments in Thane `value housing’ project

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020

Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group, has sold more than 300 apartments with a sales value of ₹200 crore in its maiden value housing project at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane. The project offers one, 1+Study and 2-BHK apartments with prices starting at ₹57 lakh.

“Consumers are now moving towards projects that offer efficient layouts with amenities at the right price and in good locations. We are glad to establish our presence in the value-housing segment and have impressed our consumers with the overall offering of ‘A-Class Homes’,” Gaurav Sawhney, President, Sales & Marketing at Piramal Realty said.

Piramal Vaikunth is a residential complex spread over 32 acres, featuring high-rise towers, townhouses, world-class amenities and facilities. The development will also include an ISKCON temple.

