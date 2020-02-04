Pointed negligence of real estate in Budget is puzzling: Anuj Puri

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Enjoyable screen and lots of camera to play with
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
The Budget’s almost pointed negligence of the real-estate sector was most puzzling, especially since the previous Budget had envisaged an ambitious blueprint for the country's economic future, said Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group.
“For realising the vision of making India a $5-trillion economy by FY24-25, the development and growth of its real-estate sector is imperative. Across developing and developed economies, real estate and economic growth are inseparable concepts,” he added.
Real estate is a key driver of economic growth, and by laying the groundwork for making it more organised and transparent, the government has already made it a more secure and attractive investment environment. “The fact that the latest Budget gave no more than a cursory glance at real estate is a missed opportunity to build further on this groundwork. To propel the Indian economy into the top league of global economies, the growth engine of real estate cannot be ignored,” said Puri.
The Budget failed to provide clarity on the deployment of the previously-announced ₹25,000-crore alternate investment fund (AIF). Completing and handing over these stuck projects will increase buyer and investor confidence and help usher in a strong revival for the housing sector. Improved sales will lead to a strengthened housing supply pipeline and create jobs across the entire white-to-blue-collar segments of real-estate development.
“This factor cannot be ignored. After agriculture and manufacturing, the real-estate sector has the most potential for large-scale job creation. Associated with over 200 allied industries including cement, steel and sand, housing development has a multiplier effect on several allied sectors,” Puri explained.
Despite global headwinds and slow economic growth in the country, the India Brand Equity Foundation expects India's real estate sector to grow to a market size of $1 trillion by 2030. It is also likely to contribute 14 per cent to the country’s GDP by 2025, almost double the current 7-8 per cent.
Puri said, “Over the years, real estate growth — particularly in housing — has been crucial in driving the Indian economy. Regulatory reforms such as RERA, GST and IBC and relaxation in foreign direct investment have already made the industry more transparent and credible, leading to increased end-user demand.”
“It was expected that the Budget would aim to keep this momentum going and thereby emphasise economic growth. To achieve this, radical changes in the taxation system as well as regulatory policies are of paramount importance,” he added.
While the Budget did not provide any real boost to real estate other than in terms of affordable housing, it continued to focus on infrastructure. Real-estate development goes hand-in-hand with infrastructure as the latter opens up peripheral areas and creates new avenues of growth.
Puri said, “Earlier, the government had already allocated ₹100-lakh crore for infrastructure investments to improve transport efficiency over the next five years. Multi-modal infrastructure development such as roads, rail and metro improves living conditions and spurs demand for residential, commercial, retail and warehousing real estate.”
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Delhi and Mumbai airport offer fliers services that take care of all their needs or specific tasks
Simulators give pilots a feel of the action and train them to fly aircraft in normal and challenging ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...