Purva Land, the plotted development brand of real estate developer Puravankara Ltd, has launched a music-inspired plotted development project ‘Purva Raagam’ in Thirumazhisai near Chennai.

In a press release, Puravankara said the project has been developed keeping music as its central theme.

Spread across 33 acres, Purva Raagam will offer 665 plots in Thirumazhisai with plot sizes ranging from 431 to 3,359 sq ft with common open spaces, the clubhouse, and more than 15 lifestyle amenities.