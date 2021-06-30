Real Estate

Repco Home Finance Q4 net up 32%

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 30, 2021

Total income of the lender dropped to ₹340.34 crore in Q4FY21

Repco Home Finance (RHFL) has posted a 32 per cent growth in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter at ₹63.2 crore as against ₹47.7 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income of the lender dropped to ₹340.34 crore in Q4FY21 from ₹346.11 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Standalone net profit for the full year grew by 3 per cent to ₹287.60 crore (₹280.35 crore) while total income during this period grew to ₹1,392.23 crore (₹1,351.1 crore).

During FY21, Repco Home Finance disbursed ₹1,840.9 crore of loans and its outstanding loan book as of March 2021 stood at ₹12,121.5 crore.

