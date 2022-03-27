Residential real estate sector witnessing sharp recovery: Prestige CMD

Even as Bengaluru headquartered Prestige Group a prominent listed real estate player announced the delivery of eight of its premium residential property developments in Bengaluru.

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group said that the residential real estate sector in India is witnessing a sharp recovery. with Bengaluru contributing as one of the leading drivers of this phase.

The eight residential complexes and towers, offer one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments across various price range and various locations for buyers to choose from. With a focus on execution, Prestige Group said that it is primed to successfully deliver the eight properties including Prestige - Dolce Vita, Fontaine Bleau, North Point, Misty Waters - Vista tower, Botanique, Song of The South Phase 2, Park Square and Lake Ridge Phase 2. These properties are spread across various parts of the city.

Prestige Group has a legacy of over three decades in real estate development. It has diversified business models across the Residential, Office, Retail, and Hospitality segments with operations in 12 key locations in India.

Projects

As of March 31, 2021, the Group has completed 250 projects with developable area of 136.30 million sq ft and has 50 ongoing projects across segments, with a total developable area of over 150 million sq ft.

Further it has 13 projects of 25.22 million sf under planning. As of March 2021, it had total revenue of ₹4,228.6 crore and a net profit of ₹212.8 crore.