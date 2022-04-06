Sunil Chandra Reddy elected President of TREDA

B Sunil Chandra Reddy has been elected as the President of Telangana Real Estate Developers’ Association (TREDA). The new Governing Body, at the association’s 26 th annual general body meeting on Tuesday, has elected K Sreedhar Reddy as Executive Vice-President; M Vijaya Sai as Secretary-General; and Kali Prasad Damera as the Treasurer. The new executive body will be in office for two years. The association has over 300 members.
Published on
April 06, 2022
