Sunteck Realty Q3 sales bookings up 7% at ₹349 cr

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Sunteck Realty Ltd on Tuesday said its sales bookings increased 7 per cent year-on-year to ₹349 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal on better demand.
In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based developer said its sales bookings stood at ₹349 crore during October-December quarter, as against ₹325 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales bookings in Q3 were up 75 per cent from the previous quarter that saw sales of ₹200 crore.
Also Read: Cement companies’ production cost to remain high
During the first nine months of 2020-21 financial year, sales bookings have risen 6 per cent to ₹650 crore, from ₹613 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
“As operations resume post lockdown, the company has continued its strong sales momentum, supported by its ready-to-move-in, nearing-ready inventory as well as newly launched projects,” Sunteck Realty said.
With the construction activity returning to pre-Covid levels, the company said it would focus on accelerating the project progress to offset the time lost on account of the ongoing pandemic.
Sunteck has a development portfolio of about 38 million square feet spread across 27 projects.
Also Read: Why the stock of Sunteck Realty is a good buy
On Monday, property brokerage firm PropTiger reported a 47 per cent decline in housing sales across eight major cities in 2020 to 3,47,586 units, from 1,82,639 units during the previous year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, sales rose 68 per cent to 58,914 units in the October-December period of the 2020 calendar year compared to the previous quarter on pent up, as well as festive demand, reflecting signs of recovery in the residential property market.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...