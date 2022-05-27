TK Elevator launches building operations platform MAX in India

TK Elevator announced the launch of its flagship building operations platform MAX in India.

MAX brings cloud-based maintenance data and insights to building operations, creating additional values for owners, property managers and maintenance personnel by offering more streamlined operations and increased availability of vertical mobility systems.

“With MAX, the industry’s first cloud-based predictive maintenance solution, TK Elevator has laid a solid foundation for the digitization of vertical mobility systems. MAX complements our state-of-the-art digital elevator calling and dispatch system AGILE, which offers optimized passenger experience and smart destination control.” said Manish Mehan, CEO India of TK Elevator.

“These digital solutions will strengthen TK Elevator’s foothold in the ever-competitive India market, create best-in-class customer experience, and reinforce our leading position as an innovation leader” he added.

The company further said, MAX is the ideal building operations solution for elevator and escalator operators of all scale. From standalone TKE elevators in residential buildings to hundreds of units newly installed or modernised by the TKE in commercial facilities or infrastructure projects, adding MAX new or as retrofits provide property owners and managers with different levels of operation and maintenance insights through its MAX plus, MAX pro and MAX premium packages.